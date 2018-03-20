THE Dáil looks set to vote for the abolition of the controversial Strategic Communications’ Unit after Fianna Fáil and the Labour Party indicated their support for a Sinn Féin motion.

'Shameful misuse of the public purse' - Dail to vote on abolition of Taoiseach's controversial 'spin unit'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is missing this afternoon’s debate on the €5m due to his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Instead Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Health Minister Simon Harris and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy have been sent out to defend the unit on the Government’s behalf. Mr Coveney accused Sinn Féin of hypocrisy, arguing that former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was supportive of the SCU when it was suggested it might help pass a referendum on Irish unity.

"Good clear communications is a virtue of a Government," he said. The Tánaiste said government departments are spending €170m a year on communications.

"The whole point of this, was to spend some money to ensure that we provided value for money in those efforts," he said. Similarly Mr Donohoe attacked Sinn Féin, saying criticism of the awareness campaign for Project Ireland 2040 was because the party don’t like that there is a plan.

"I didn't hear them make the same point when the government was using the SCU to provide information about benefits which might be available to the unemployed. "At the heart of the politics of Sinn Féin is creating the atmosphere of permanent crisis, and that nothing in our country is capable of getting any better,” he said.

Read More: Former FG leader advises Taoiseach to 'stay away from the Twitter machine' Pearse Doherty. Photo: Tom Burke Tabling the motion, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said the Taoiseach and his ministers have an addiction to spin.

He said the unit represents “a shameful misuse of the public purse" when money would be better spent on schools, hospitals and housing.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said: “Given the scale of current problems in vital areas such as hospital waiting lists, homelessness, non-functioning Northern institutions and Brexit it is regrettable that we have to spend valuable parliamentary time discussing government communications. “However there is no alternative because the Taoiseach’s approach to this issue is central to how he is running the government and to the government’s efforts to push media coverage away from more serious issues. We’ve had nine months of this behaviour and it’s time for it to end.”

He said the Taoiseach needed to face up to the “squalid reality” that the Government has sought to use public money “to compromise the boundary between public information and propaganda”. Mr Varadkar has already asked the country’s most senior civil servant to review the operation of the SCU.

It is expected that Martin Fraser will conclude that change to the unit’s operation are needed but not its abolition. However, the Fianna Fáil leader if the motion is carried on Thursday then Mr Varadkar faces a choice of respecting the will of the Dáil or carrying on regardless. “If the Taoiseach is sincere in wanting to talk about substance rather than spin then he should close down his new marketing unit and devote the staffing and funding to tackling real issues.

“Alternatively the Taoiseach can drag the controversy on. It is his choice,” he said.

Online Editors