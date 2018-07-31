'Shambolic' would-be hitmen even loaded gun back to front

Two organised crime "foot soldiers" whose "shambolic" plan to murder a Dublin man was foiled by gardaí received sentences totalling 24 years at the Special Criminal Court.

The two Dublin men pleaded guilty last month before the three-judge court after armed detectives intercepted their van during an operation targeting organised crime in Dublin in August 2017.

When armed detectives pounced on the suspects, they found a loaded handgun in the front of the vehicle - although the bullets in the magazine had been loaded backwards and would not have fired.

Evidence was given that the gun was lying in plain view beside the handbrake between the two seats. There was one round in the breach and a further nine rounds in the magazine.

Gary Gleeson (34) and Stephen Dunne (39) discussed how they needed to aim for "head shots" or they would not get paid, the court previously heard.

Gleeson was jailed for 12 years with one year suspended while his co-accused Dunne was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with two years suspended.

Michael Frazer

Sentencing the men, Mr Justice Tony Hunt described the plan to kill Michael Frazer as "shambolic, confused and ill-prepared". The judge said a transcript of the conversation between the men before they were intercepted was a "disturbing document" which included a "graphic description" of what each man intended to do to Mr Frazer. He described their plan as "a dangerous and outrageous escapade".

The men's drug-taking, he said, was clearly audible on the secret recordings of the pair.

Gleeson, of Muskerry Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, and Dunne, of Meile an Ri Drive, Lucan, Dublin, pleaded guilty in May to possession of a 9mm Luger semi-automatic pistol and 10 rounds of 9mm calibre Sellier and Bellot ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The offences were carried out at Naas Road, Crumlin, on August 7, 2017. The two men had previously been charged with conspiracy to murder Dubliner Michael Frazer (39) between July 28 and August 7 last.

The two men agreed to carry out the killing and there had been a reference to expecting payment in the transcript.

Mr Justice Hunt said neither could be described as organisers in this "deadly enterprise".

There were significant personal mitigating factors in each man's case, the court heard, but the main mitigating factors were the men's early guilty pleas.

Irish Independent