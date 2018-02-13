SF councillor sent for trial in Circuit Court over assault
A Sinn Fein councillor with South Dublin County Council is to face a Circuit Court trial for a serious assault after he pleaded not guilty in Tallaght District Court.
The DPP had previously directed summary disposal only on a plea of guilty in Councillor Dermot Richardson's case.
Mr Richardson (51), of Tymon Hall Grove, Tallaght, is charged with assaulting a male causing him harm at Belgard Green, Tallaght, on March 12, 2017.
Mr Richardson was before Judge Patricia McNamara yesterday morning for a plea.
Judge McNamara noted the DPP had previously directed summary disposal only on a plea of guilty.
Mr Richardson's defence lawyer, Padraig O'Donovan, told Judge McNamara that his client was pleading not guilty.
Sergeant Michael Aherne asked for a remand for six weeks for service of the book of evidence.
Judge McNamara remanded Richardson on continuing bail to March 26.
Irish Independent