Sexual assault charge against Conor McGregor in Corsica dropped

Authorities in Corsica have dropped charges of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure against Conor McGregor due to lack of evidence.

Prosecutors told a court in the city of Bastia on the French island that no further action will be taken against the Dubliner.

"We had no material evidence to corroborate the complainant's statements, including after the scientific expert input that had been ordered," Bastia prosecutor Arnaud Viornery told AFP.

McGregor's lawyer, Emmanuelle Ramond, said: "We welcome this decision because it is in line with what we expected.”

McGregor had vigorously denied the after he was questioned by police on the Mediterranean island last September following a complaint.

He had been sailing around the Mediterranean on his yacht at the time with fiancée Dee Devlin and their children and was preparing to take part in a charity event from Calvi to Monaco alongside Princess Charlene of Monaco in a bid to raise awareness for water safety when the accusations came to light.

A court official in Corsica issued a statement confirming Conor's arrest at the time.

The prosecutor's office wrote in a statement: "Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr Conor Anthony MacGregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services."

At the time a spokesperson for McGregor said: "Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct.

"He has been interviewed and released."

