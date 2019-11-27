Sexual assault case dropped against comedian Al Porter
PROSECUTORS have dropped their case against comedian Al Porter, who had been accused of sexually assaulting a young man in a popular Dublin venue.
The entertainer (26) walked free from Dublin District Court today after the case was withdrawn and struck out at the request of the State.
The media had been previously prohibited from identifying Mr Porter but he can now be named, as Judge John Hughes lifted the reporting ban after striking the case out.
Mr Porter, whose real name is Alan Kavanagh, had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault on the alleged victim in late 2016.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The entertainer, from Tallaght but with an address at Eglin Road, Ballsbridge, has previously hosted Blind Date on TV3, was a lunchtime radio presenter on Today FM and starred in a Christmas panto.
More to follow...
Online Editors