Sexual assault case dropped against comedian Al Porter

PROSECUTORS have dropped their case against comedian Al Porter, who had been accused of sexually assaulting a young man in a popular Dublin venue.

PROSECUTORS have dropped their case against comedian Al Porter, who had been accused of sexually assaulting a young man in a popular Dublin venue.

The entertainer (26) walked free from Dublin District Court today after the case was withdrawn and struck out at the request of the State.

The media had been previously prohibited from identifying Mr Porter but he can now be named, as Judge John Hughes lifted the reporting ban after striking the case out.

Mr Porter, whose real name is Alan Kavanagh, had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault on the alleged victim in late 2016.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In