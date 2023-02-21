| 7.5°C Dublin

Sex worker and pimp boyfriend plead guilty after blackmailing engaged client

The victim was told by Lorna White and Jason Hamill to pay up or they would send video to his fiancée

Lorna White and Jason Hamill Expand

Lorna White and Jason Hamill

Paul Higgins

A sex worker and her pimp boyfriend on Tuesday admitted a near £8,000 extortion plot from a male client who was engaged to be married.

Appearing separately at Craigavon Crown Court by videolink from Hydebank women’s prison and Maghaberry respectively, 27-year-old Lorna White and her boyfriend Jason Hamill (31) each entered a guilty plea to a single charge of blackmail.

