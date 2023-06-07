Sex worker and pimp boyfriend jailed for extortion of €9,000 from client in ‘tag team’ plot
Paul Higgins
A sex worker and her pimp boyfriend who blackmailed almost £8,000 (€9,000) from a man she had sex with in a “tag team” extortion plot, have been sentenced to a total of eight years and two months.
