Sex offender left country without notifying gardaí

A SEX offender who left the country without telling gardaí was “feeling down” after he was allegedly assaulted while homeless, a court has heard.

Chris Morrison (25) failed to tell gardaí where he was for nearly two weeks, after he had already been given a suspended sentence for a similar offence. Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court.

Morrison, with an address at the time at homeless accommodation in Dublin’s north inner city, pleaded guilty to failing to notify gardaí of where he was staying between March 9 and 21 last year.

The court heard that when a garda met the accused on March 1, he reminded him of his obligations to notify gardaí of any change of address and Morrison said he understood this.

On March 15, a staff member at the premises where the accused was living told gardaí Morrison had not stayed there since March 9. Gardaí tried to call the accused but his phone was switched off.

On March 17, a porter told gardaí he had still not returned to the address and still had belongings in his room.

The court heard Morrison was previously convicted of a similar charge of failing to notify gardaí of details in 2020, for which he was given a suspended sentence.

He had been convicted in a court in England in 2015 and imprisoned for a sexual act with an underage girl.

Morrison alleged he was assaulted while homeless and reported this to gardaí, his lawyer said. He was “feeling down” after this and felt the need to remove himself from the area. He left the jurisdiction for a number of days, then returned to Ireland.

The accused had now turned his life around and was living in Leitrim with his partner and her family, who had “welcomed him with open arms”, his lawyer said.

Judge Smyth said he needed more information about the circumstances leading to the accused leaving the jurisdiction.