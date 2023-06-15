Several Castlerea prisoners claim they were not allowed to leave cells to shower for two weeks at start of pandemic
Tim Healy
Several current and former Castlerea Prison inmates claim they were not allowed to leave their cells to shower or exercise for two weeks in February 2022 due to being close contacts of people with Covid-19.
Several Castlerea prisoners claim they were not allowed to leave cells to shower for two weeks at start of pandemic
