The children of former billionaire Sean Quinn and the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) are locked in discussions to settle their dispute over €415m in loan guarantees being sought by the former Anglo Irish Bank.

The children of former billionaire Sean Quinn and the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) are locked in discussions to settle their dispute over €415m in loan guarantees being sought by the former Anglo Irish Bank.

Settlement talks take place as significant ruling deals blow to Quinn children's case against IBRC

The High Court was informed of the dramatic development this morning after a significant ruling which dealt a major blow to the Quinn siblings’ case against the bank.

Bernard Dunleavy SC, for Mr Quinn’s five adult children, said discussions have been taking place between both sides since the court last sat on Friday.

He asked Mr Justice Garrett Simons for an adjournment until tomorrow so those talks could continue.

Paul Gallagher SC, for IBRC, said his side also wanted the adjournment. “We want to keep that momentum up,” he said.

The judge agreed to the adjournment. None of the Quinn children, Sean Jr, Ciara, Colette, Aoife and Brenda, were in court.

Brenda Quinn had been due to give evidence today.

The Quinn children claim guarantees and share pledges signed by them in connection with Quinn Group company borrowings of €2.34bn from Anglo in 2007 and 2008 are invalid.

The sums were primarily borrowed to cover losses made by their father on disastrous stock market bets.

As part of their case against Anglo’s successor IBRC, they initially claimed the bank exercised undue influence over them.

However, when the case came to trial just over a fortnight ago, they sought to argue that their father and not the bank had exercised undue influence over them.

An application was made by the children last Friday to amend the statement of claims to reflect this.

They also sought leave to file supplementary written statements.

The children also wanted the court to block any cross examination regarding an alleged conspiracy to put property assets beyond IBRC’s reach.

However, in a ruling today, Mr Justice Simons refused to grant any of the orders sought.

Online Editors