Settlement for narcolepsy teen offers hope for 80 other cases involving swine flu jab

A TEENAGER who claimed he developed a rare sleep disorder after he received a swine flu jab has settled his High Court action.

The settlement for Benjamin Blackwell (16) could now pave the way for the resolution of 80 cases over the Pandemrix vaccine, due before the court.

Benjamin claimed he contracted the sleep disorder narcolepsy and cataplexy, an associated muscle weakness, after he received the Pandemrix vaccine at national school when he was five years old.

The vaccine was developed in response to the swine flu pandemic of 2009 and 2010. The terms of the Blackwell settlement will now be available to those other children and young adults who have sued over the vaccine, the court heard.

The Blackwell family’s counsel, Dermot Gleeson SC, told the court the settlement figure is 50pc of the full claim before the court. The amount the teenager is to receive will be brought before the court on another occasion.

Read More

Read More

Counsel said, as part of the settlement, it is now agreed that the same settlement terms are available to those in similar cases pending before court. Counsel said there are extensive benefits in the settlement for Benjamin, which includes educational supports, accommodation costs in relation to third-level education, a “gold” medical card as well as childcare costs.

The settlement will not be taken into account when assessing future disability benefit. The Blackwell settlement is without an admission of liability.

The court heard the teenager now has to take several naps a day, even at school where he sleeps on a mattress in the school prayer room. He cannot engage in sport and is exhausted every evening.

Outside court, Benjamin's father James said his family were "pro vaccine, pro science and pro transparency". He said narcolepsy is invisible but it hugely limits what can be achieved in any one day. He said they were very relieved the legal battle was over.

Benjamin, from Fairyhouse Road, Ratoath, Co Meath, had through his mother Natalie Blackwell sued the Minister for Health, the HSE and Glaxosmithkline Biologicals SA (GSK), producer of Pandemrix.

GSK was previously given an indemnity by the State concerning any adverse reactions to the vaccine. The action had been listed to last 16 weeks but settled before the case opened.

In his action, the teenager claimed he was administered the Pandemrix vaccine on February 22, 2010 at his national school.

It was claimed full information and warnings in relation to the Pandemrix vaccine were not furnished to Benjamin Blackwell or his parents.

Against the Minister and HSE it was claimed there was an alleged failure to warn sufficiently or at all, the known or unknown risks and the potential consequences of receiving the vaccine.

The claims were denied.

Sound (Sufferers of Unique Narcolepsy Disorder) secretary, Tadgh Kennedy said after the case: “We are very conscious that all families, regardless of their legal representation, should now be offered this settlement.

“From the start, the State’s response to what transpired has been painfully slow, and this has been a difficult and protracted process for the families involved.

“Sound is not anti-vaccination and High Court proceedings have never been our primary focus.”

Read More

Read More

Online Editors