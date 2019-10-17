Serious allegation against former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan dropped at Disclosures Tribunal

The claim was made by Gda Nick Keogh, who believes he was targeted and discredited by senior officers after making allegations of Garda collusion with drug dealers in Athlone in 2014.

It was initially listed as number 8 of the 22 "issues" the tribunal was due to examine in its latest module.

However, this morning, Gda Keogh’s counsel Matthias Kelly QC said: "Having re-examined the relevant documents and taken instruction from Gda Keogh, we are of the view now we don’t wish to pursue that issue, issue 8."

Tribunal chairman Mr Justice Sean Ryan said this would be noted by the tribunal.

As a result, Gda Keogh will not be examined on the allegation and Ms O’Sullivan will not be called to deal with it.

Concerns: Nick Keogh’s allegations sparked an internal Garda probe

The effective dropping of the allegation came after an application was made by lawyers for An Garda Síochána for the tribunal to consider not proceeding any further with it due to a lack of evidence.

Garda Keogh had alleged he was told Ms O’Sullivan telephoned his superintendent, Pat Murray, in April 2015 and that afterwards the superintendent told other guards to pull away from and alienate him.

However, Ms O’Sullivan told the tribunal the phone call never took place and that the allegation is "completely untrue".

Supt Murray has also told the tribunal he never spoke to Ms O’Sullivan about Gda Keogh.

The tribunal heard Gda Keogh had no direct evidence of the call, but claimed he was told about it by guards in his station. He initially declined to name his source, but later said it was Sergeant Andrew Haran.

But in a statement to the tribunal, Sgt Haran said he did not tell Gda Keogh of any telecommunications between the commissioner and Supt Pat Murray.

In his application earlier this week, counsel for An Garda Síochána Shane Murphy SC said the tribunal was "stuck in a situation" where Gda Keogh’s perception and beliefs were the only evidence being put forward.

The allegation is the second one to be effectively dropped since the tribunal began its latest set of hearing on Monday.

A claim by Garda Keogh that his phone may have been tapped by gardaí is also now no longer being pursued.

In a letter to the tribunal, Gda Keogh’s lawyers said the allegation was "virtually impossible to prove" and would be a waste of the tribunal’s time.

