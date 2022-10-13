Serial thief who lost job during Covid was depressed

John Joyce was ordered to pay compensation of €3,800 for the goods he stole. Stock image

A serial shoplifter repeatedly stole flat-screen TVs from home appliances shops, including two branches of a retailer on the same day, a court heard.

John Joyce (21) lost his job in an electrical shop during Covid. He became depressed and started abusing alcohol.

Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered a probation report to see if Joyce was suitable to complete 240 hours community service.

Joyce was also ordered to pay compensation of €3,800, for the goods he stole. The defendant, of Jordanstown, Oldtown, Co Dublin, admitted a string of theft offences.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court that Joyce entered DID Electrical in Swords on July 9, 2021 and walked out with a flat-screen TV, worth €420.

He also went into DID Electrical in Blanchardstown on the same date, and took another flat-screen TV, worth €400.

He stole a 43” TV from Supervalu in Swords on July 8, 2021 while he took another TV, worth €649, from DID in Swords on May 1, 2021.

Joyce took steaks, worth €89, from Aldi in Rivervalley on September 4, 2020 and 12 boxes of razors, worth €323, from JC’s Supermarket in Swords on April 6, 2021.

Sgt McGarrity said Joyce was identified from CCTV footage, and in most instances the property was not recovered.

Joyce’s defence lawyer said her client, a dad of two, had suffered from depression since he lost his job.