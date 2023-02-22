| 5.2°C Dublin

Serial thief jailed for shoplifting rum as she clocks up ‘record’ 857th conviction

Jennifer Armstrong (48) has crack cocaine and heroin addictions Expand

Andrew Phelan

One of Ireland’s most prolific offenders, with a “record” 856 previous convictions, has been jailed for shoplifting rum and hurling abuse at supermarket security.

Serial thief and public order nuisance Jennifer Armstrong carried out the theft just a day after she was given a suspended sentence for a similar offence.

