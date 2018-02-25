Serial rapist 'homeless in Dublin' following early release from prison

A man described by a judge as someone with "a propensity to rape" is now homeless in Dublin after being released early from prison this week.

Serial rapist David Hegarty was jailed for 13 years in 2009 when he attacked a nurse in the early hours of the morning in May 2008.

The father-of-one, with a former address of Nutley Road, Mahon, Co Cork, had previously received a 10-year sentence for raping two female students in Cork city centre on October 5 and October 27, 1998. He was released early in 2006 and raped a third woman just two years later.

A senior source revealed to Independent.ie that Hegarty is now living on the streets of the capital after being released from Arbour Hill prison earlier this week - four years before his sentence was due to end. The late justice Paul Carney described Hegarty as someone who "had a propensity to rape" and said there was a possibility he would do it again when handing down his sentence in 2009.

Mr Justice Carney said Hegarty "deserved a life sentence" but because the Court of Appeal had overturned a decision in a previous case, he said he was unable to do so, sentencing him instead to 13 years. He also ordered for the convicted rapist to be supervised for 10 years after his release.

Hegarty's third victim was waiting outside a bus station in Cork city centre at 5.30am when he grabbed her around the neck from behind and dragged her a short distance away before orally raping her. He was caught near the scene by Garda Aidan O'Mahony after a member of the public phoned the gardai.

The victim told Mr Justice Carney: "I will never forgive him for what he did and I will never forget it."

