A sentence hearing for a computer programmer who raped a woman he met on Tinder has been delayed until November as a number of reports are not ready.

Sentencing of Tinder rapist Patrick Nevin adjourned as psychiatric and other reports unavailable

Patrick Nevin (36) raped the woman and sexually assaulted two others within the space of 11 days.

The former UCD student met all the women through the dating application Tinder.

Last month, Nevin pleaded guilty to two of the charges before the Central Criminal Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the rape of a woman at Belleswtown, Co Meath on July 12, 2014.

He also admitted to sexually assaulting a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath on July 16, 2014.

Nevin, with a most recent address at Meadowlands Court, Mounttown, Dun Laoghaire, was remanded in custody pending the production of a forensic psychiatrist's report.

His sentence hearing on the rape charge was due to take place this morning.

However, his lawyers asked Ms Justice Eileen Creedon that a new sentence hearing date be set in November.

Patrick McGrath SC, for the defendant, had told the court that a number of reports were required and a psychiatric report was outstanding.

Cathleen Noctor BL, prosecuting, said that a victim impact statement was also required and would be available for the next date.

She said she would liaise with the defence team to ensure that any reports would be exchanged in advance of sentencing.

Wearing a navy and white check shirt and blue jeans, Nevin did not address the court during the short hearing.

Judge Creedon remanded him in custody to appear before the court on November 19.

Last year, a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court found Nevin guilty of sexually assaulting an English language student at the UCD campus at Belfield on July 23, 2014.

In that case, the jury heard the pair met on the dating app, Tinder.

The victim, who was from Brazil, gave evidence that Nevin touched her thighs, forced her to kiss him, hit her on the back of the head, called her a "f*cking b*tch" and pulled down the top part of her dress and exposed her breast.

The 36-year-old had denied the sexual assault, claiming the English language student "freaked out" and "started crying" when he tried to kiss her.

He told gardai he believed they were "hooking up" but she said that she never told him she wanted to meet up for sex.

However, after one and a half hours of deliberations, the jury of six men and six women returned with a verdict of guilty.

