| 10°C Dublin

Close

latest Sentencing of boy (17) who murdered Urantsetseg Tserendorj delayed due to ‘yawning gap’ in law

Urantsetseg Tserendorj (pictured) was stabbed in the neck by a 14-year-old on the evening of January 20, 2021 Expand

Close

Urantsetseg Tserendorj (pictured) was stabbed in the neck by a 14-year-old on the evening of January 20, 2021

Urantsetseg Tserendorj (pictured) was stabbed in the neck by a 14-year-old on the evening of January 20, 2021

Urantsetseg Tserendorj (pictured) was stabbed in the neck by a 14-year-old on the evening of January 20, 2021

Eoin Reynolds

The sentencing of a 17-year-old murderer has been further delayed after the judge found that it is time for legislative intervention or a definitive ruling on the law covering the sentencing of children convicted of serious offences.

The teenager was found guilty of the murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj in Dublin city centre in January 2021. He was 14 at the time of the killing. 

Most Watched

Privacy