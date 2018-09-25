Sentence 'too lenient' for killer in brutal gang rape

A convicted killer who was involved in the gang rape of a young mother while at large from an Irish prison has received "too lenient" a sentence, a rape charity has said.

Paulitis Deividas (35), formerly of Rooney Park, Kilkeel, Newry, Co Down, forced entry to the 29-year-old Latvian woman's home with a gang of up to five Russian men who demanded money before carrying out the multiple rape while her young child slept next door, in May 2009.

The brutal crime happened while Deividas was unlawfully at large from Loughan House, Cavan, where he was serving a sentence for assault.

Yesterday he was jailed for five years but due to time already served on remand in Maghaberry prison, the rapist could be deported back to Lithuania before Christmas.

The court heard that on the night in question the female Latvian sex worker had been at her home on Downpatrick Street with her son and a male companion (30), the same rented address she used for clients.

Just before 10pm a group of about five men forced their way into the house in a planned attack and subjected the woman to a 40-minute "traumatic attack", which has left her with mental health problems.

Clíona Saidléar, executive director of the Rape Crisis Network Ireland, said that the sentence was "too lenient".

She said that efforts needed to be made to ensure that the rapist did not pose a risk to others when back in his home country.

The incident took place after he absconded to the North after walking out of Loughan House, an open prison in Co Cavan, in 2009.

The rapist was released in error from prison in September 2010, before again absconding from the authorities. He was at large for almost a year.

Deividas went on to commit the manslaughter of Ukrainian man Dymtro Grysunov (29) in Kilkeel in April 2011 while at large.

