A sentence hearing for the two boys found guilty of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel is set to take place next Tuesday.

A sentence hearing for the two boys found guilty of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel is set to take place next Tuesday.

Sentence hearing for two boys found guilty of murdering Ana Kriegel set for next week

This morning, Mr Justice Paul McDermott was told that a number of reports, including probation and psychiatric reports, had been prepared and had been made available to the parties.

Prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC said that there were aspects of the reports prepared on the boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, what he referred to as "the narrative of events" which was relative to their co-accused.

Mr Grehan said it was proposed that "those specific parts" ought to be disclosed to the respective parties.

The teenagers, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty in June of the murder of Ana Kriegel at an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

Ana Kriegel

The teenagers, who are now 15 years old but were just 13 at the time, had denied the offences.

Ana's body, naked apart from a pair of black socks, was found by gardai in a derelict farmhouse, Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, in Lucan at 1pm on May 17, 2018.

The 14-year-old had been reported missing by her parents Patric and Geraldine Kriegel three days earlier.

Following the guilty verdicts, Judge McDermott remanded the boys in custody to Oberstown Detention Centre, and adjourned sentencing.

The judge also ordered probation and psychiatrists reports for both defendants, saying he was "seeking professional assistance" in relation to this very difficult case.

This morning, Mr Grehan told the court that he proposed calling Detective Inspector Mark O'Neill to give a summary of the evidence at the sentence hearing.

He said that Insp O'Neill should be aware of the contents of the reports, in case any matters arose.

Mr Grehan said a victim impact statement will be delivered orally.

He said it was not proposed by the prosecution to call any of the professional witnesses to give evidence.

The barrister also said that the case would take the greater part of the day.

Judge McDermott re-iterated that reporting restrictions remained in place and that nothing was to be reported that identified the two boys or their families.

Online Editors