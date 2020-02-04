Sentence for man who raped girl (6) doubled

A 76-year-old former farm labourer yesterday had his jail term for brutally raping a six-year-old girl 40 years ago more than doubled.

Dan Flynn from Co Tipperary, was 36 when he threw the child on to his bed, telling her: "I have got you now."

Last year, Flynn pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping the child at his home in 1979.

His guilty plea was entered at the "11th hour" before his trial was due to begin.

He suffers from Parkinson's Disease and requires a mobility aid, which was considered when he was sentenced.

But the term of six years' imprisonment with the final four suspended, imposed last May, has been found to be "unduly lenient" by the Court of Appeal, which resentenced Flynn to five years after the DPP lodged an appeal.

The woman, now with her own children, told the Central Criminal Court that Flynn was a "cruel, bad-tempered man".

A considered judgment with reasons for the decision will be delivered at a later date but the judge said it was "fair to all concerned" to indicate the decision yesterday.