Senior Kinahan gangster ordered to pay most of legal costs as Cab prepare to seize assets including house and riding stables

Tim Healy

Senior Kinahan crime gang figure Ross Browning has been ordered to pay much of the Criminal Assets Bureau’s legal costs incurred in securing declarations that more than €1 million of assets linked to him were obtained with crime proceeds.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens on Wednesday ruled that Mr Browning should “bear the costs” of Cab’s application in relation to a property in Garristown in north county Dublin and a house on Deanstown Road in Finglas.

