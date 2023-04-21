| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Senior gardaí didn’t target sergeant over alleged Baiba Saulite case failings, tribunal finds

Retired garda sergeant William Hughes. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Expand

Close

Retired garda sergeant William Hughes. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Retired garda sergeant William Hughes. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Retired garda sergeant William Hughes. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Robin Schiller

The Disclosures Tribunal has found that senior gardaí did not target a sergeant who alleged policing failures in the lead-up to a young mother’s murder.

Mr Justice Sean Ryan also said that there is no evidence to support Sgt William Hughes’s claims that he was purposely discredited for raising these concerns.

Most Watched

Privacy