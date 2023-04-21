Senior gardaí didn’t target sergeant over alleged Baiba Saulite case failings, tribunal finds

The Disclosures Tribunal has found that senior gardaí did not target a sergeant who alleged policing failures in the lead-up to a young mother’s murder.

Mr Justice Sean Ryan also said that there is no evidence to support Sgt William Hughes’s claims that he was purposely discredited for raising these concerns.

The tribunal focused on the events before and after the murder of Baiba Saulite (28), a mother of two shot dead outside her Dublin home in 2006.

Five days before her murder Ms Saulite had given a 12-page victim-impact statement related to court proceedings to Sgt Hughes in which she expressed concerns for her safety.

The tribunal heard that the now-retired sergeant did not read the extracts about her concerns and fears of her husband until after the fatal shooting.

Sgt Hughes later made a protected disclosure raising what he said were concerns around policing failures in the lead-up to her murder.

He alleged that a decision to order a fact-finding investigation into what gardaí knew before the murder, and the resulting disciplinary probe, were initiated because of the issues he had raised.

This was rejected by the judge who found that Assistant Commissioner Al McHugh’s reasons for ordering the fact-finding probe were reasonable and justified.

Mr Justice Ryan also accepted that Mr McHugh did not even know about Sgt Hughes’s allegations of policing failures until he received documents from the tribunal in 2020.

The judge said there was no evidence suggesting a connection between the fact-finding or disciplinary investigations, and the allegations raised by the sergeant.

The disciplinary proceedings were later discontinued, and Sgt Hughes was exonerated of any wrongdoing.

He had also alleged that there was a conflict of interest relating to his protected disclosure made in 2008 because this was investigated by Assistant Commissioner Michael Feehan, who had been involved in the earlier fact-finding investigation.

This was also rejected by the judge, who found that Mr Feehan carried out an “exceptionally thorough” body of work and had no prejudice towards Sgt Hughes.

“The suggestion that Assistant Commissioner Feehan and his colleagues were actuated by a desire to target Sgt Hughes seems unjustified and without any factual or evidential basis,” Mr Justice Ryan said

The tribunal noted that the concerns that motivated Sgt Hughes were real, and his mental health issues genuine.

He had a prolonged difficult six years after Ms Saulite’s murder, during which he was absent from duty several times prior to his retirement in 2013.

The sergeant alleged there was no investigation into what he said was work-related stress resulting in his absence and that this represented targeting of him by Supt Mark Curran because of the claims he had raised.

However, the judge found that Supt Curran had no connection to events prior to the murder and would have no reason to be concerned about the criticism made.

Therefore, Mr Justice Ryan said, it would be “very difficult to see any basis” for which he can be accused of targeting Sgt Hughes.

The tribunal said in its overall conclusions that “senior officers of An Garda Síochána did not target or discredit Sgt Hughes because he made a protected disclosure or disclosures alleging wrongdoing in the force”.