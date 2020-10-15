Senior FBD employee says insurer's withdrawal of Covid cover 'seemed unfair'

Jamie Heaslip (L) and Noel Anderson (R), co-owners of Lemon & Duke, at the Four Courts on the first day of their High Court action PIC: Collins Courts

INSURER FBD claimed a Dublin bar would be covered for the coronavirus only if it was forced to close, before withdrawing from that position.

FBD’s chief underwriting officer has admitted in the Commercial Court that the withdrawal “seemed unfair”.





Kate Tobin, who has been on maternity leave since April 3, gave

Rob Kearney, Seán O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip and Dave Kearney with Lemon & Duke managing director Noel Anderson

evidence via video link.

The court heard how on April 15, Amoss Solicitors sent a letter to Noel Anderson, managing director of Lemon & Duke, to confirm FBD was withdrawing representations made regarding coronavirus cover.

“Following the receipt of senior counsel’s opinion the representation that the business interruption section of the policy contains an indemnity in respect of consequential loss arising from the coronavirus epidemic is hereby withdrawn,” it said.

A side letter had previously been furnished to Mr Anderson by FBD sales executive, Paul Shanahan, confirming the business would be covered for coronavirus if forced to close.

Ms Tobin, a senior FBD employee, was asked to give her opinion on the withdrawal under cross-examination.

Despite being on leave at the time, Judge Denis McDonald said her views were relevant given her position as chief underwriting officer.

Michael Cush, counsel for Lemon & Duke, put it to Ms Tobin this was “an unconscionable” thing to do.

“I don’t know why it was done and when it’s characterised the way you’ve laid it out, it seems like not a great thing to have done,” she said.

“Was it unfair?” Mr Cush asked.

“Somewhat… yes, it was unfair, it would seem to me unfair,” she responded.

Ms Tobin described the side letter given to Mr Anderson as “very vague”.

It needed to be “made clearer” and was “incomplete”, she said.

“I would have advised that it needed to be made clearer that business interruption cover would not extend to a ‘general quarantine’ or what is now commonly referred to as a ‘nationwide lockdown’.”

She acknowledged the letter was furnished by an experienced sales executive and FBD’s head of business was cc’d on the email.

Mr Cush asked if she watched Mr Anderson give evidence and whether he was justified in his anger, given he had switched insurers on the back of the representations made by FBD.

“I think it’s unfortunate it wasn’t made clearer to him the circumstances in which his policy would cover coronavirus and he wasn’t made fully aware of the details of the policy,” she said.

On the balance of the evidence heard, she agreed he was entitled to believe he was covered.

However, in her view, the infectious and contagious disease extension in the policy did not provide cover for coronavirus.

In her witness statement, Ms Tobin said she initially viewed Covid-19 as being comparable to swine flu, which resulted in “a sporadic few cases”.

Mr Cush asked if she researched swine flu before making the statement as there had been around 3,000 cases and 20 deaths attributable to it in Ireland.

“No I didn’t. I became aware later that swine flu was classified as a global pandemic. Just in the last few days while preparing to give evidence,” she said.

The court also heard from various experts called on behalf of FBD to give evidence about the trading climate.

Tom O’Brien of Mazars said it was his view that the restrictions imposed and the widespread closure of businesses would have had an “adverse impact” on the pub trade.

Four pub groups are suing FBD over its refusal to indemnify for losses incurred by the Covid pandemic.

Sinnotts bar, Sean’s Bar, The Leopardstown Inn and Lemon & Duke are arguing they are entitled to compensation due to a clause in their policies which states they are covered if they are forced to close in the event of “outbreaks of a contagious or infectious disease on the premises or within 25 miles of same”.

It is FBD’s position that the closure of bars was not due to an outbreak of Covid on the premises or within 25 miles, but because of the “national situation”.

The hearing continues.

