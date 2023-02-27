| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Senator heads to court to end ‘toleration’ of RAF flights over Republic as an unconstitutional breach of sovereign territory

Gerard Craughwell wants a declaration that a &lsquo;gentleman&rsquo;s agreement&rsquo; made between Ireland and the UK permitting or otherwise allowing the RAF to fly armed aircraft in Irish national airspace 'amounts to an impermissible dilution… of sovereignty'. Photo: Tom Burke Expand

Close

Gerard Craughwell wants a declaration that a &lsquo;gentleman&rsquo;s agreement&rsquo; made between Ireland and the UK permitting or otherwise allowing the RAF to fly armed aircraft in Irish national airspace 'amounts to an impermissible dilution… of sovereignty'. Photo: Tom Burke

Gerard Craughwell wants a declaration that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ made between Ireland and the UK permitting or otherwise allowing the RAF to fly armed aircraft in Irish national airspace 'amounts to an impermissible dilution… of sovereignty'. Photo: Tom Burke

Gerard Craughwell wants a declaration that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ made between Ireland and the UK permitting or otherwise allowing the RAF to fly armed aircraft in Irish national airspace 'amounts to an impermissible dilution… of sovereignty'. Photo: Tom Burke

Senan Molony

An Independent senator is taking the Government to court today over the alleged toleration of Royal Air Force (RAF) overflights of the Republic, which he argues is unconstitutional.

Gerard Craughwell is seeking a High Court order to block the practice, which he says is a breach of our sovereign airspace that is not tolerated by other nations.

Most Watched

Privacy