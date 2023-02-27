Senator heads to court to end ‘toleration’ of RAF flights over Republic as an unconstitutional breach of sovereign territory

An Independent senator is taking the Government to court today over the alleged toleration of Royal Air Force (RAF) overflights of the Republic, which he argues is unconstitutional.

Gerard Craughwell is seeking a High Court order to block the practice, which he says is a breach of our sovereign airspace that is not tolerated by other nations.

Mr Craughwell wants a declaration that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ made between Ireland and the UK permitting or otherwise allowing the RAF to fly armed aircraft in Irish national airspace “amounts to an impermissible dilution… of sovereignty”.

He asserts that it is a breach of six different sections of the Constitution of Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last year that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had highlighted deficiencies in our national defence, adding that this country should no longer rely on the US or the UK to defend us militarily.

The claimed understanding between Ireland and Britain, according to Mr Craughwell – a former member of both the Irish and British armed forces – allows and intends that the RAF would use Irish airspace “for the purpose of interdiction and/or interception of aircraft within Irish airspace”.

It is commonly known that RAF aircraft have been scrambled from bases in Scotland, England and Wales in recent years to meet Russian military aircraft over Irish waters and even the landmass.

The Russian aircraft are seen to be probing western defences.

Mr Craughwell contends there is no legal basis for allowing the RAF to fly armed aircraft in Irish airspace, with no agreement or purported consent ever laid before Dáil Éireann.

His lawyers want a declaration that the failure of the Government to exercise control over Ireland’s territory, territorial waters and national airspace is in breach of Article 5 of the Constitution which declares that Ireland is a sovereign independent democratic state.

They are seeking an order restraining the Government from making provision, by legislation or otherwise, to give effect to any agreement “otherwise than by amendment of the Constitution by referendum pursuant to Article 46 of the Constitution”.

Mr Craughwell has engaged senior counsel Gerard Humphreys in his case against the Government, the State of Ireland, and the Attorney General. The case will be carefully watched in the context of the neutrality debate.

The Statement of Claim says the plaintiff “previously served with both the Defence Forces and the British Army, and is a former president of the Teachers Union of Ireland”.

The claim is grounded on Article 15.6.1° of the Constitution of Ireland, which states that: “The right to raise and maintain military or armed forces is vested exclusively in the Oireachtas.”

It is further pleaded that Article 15.6.2° of the Constitution states that “no military or armed force, other than a military or armed force raised and maintained by the Oireachtas, shall be raised or maintained for any purpose whatsoever”.

It is also pointed out that Ireland has ratified the Convention on International Civil Aviation, which says: “Every state has complete and exclusive sovereignty over airspace above its territory.”