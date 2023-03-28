Security worker sexually harassed by colleague awarded €8,500 after company refused to tell her outcome of disciplinary probe

A security company has been ordered to pay €8,500 to a guard who was discriminatorily treated after being sexually harassed by a colleague and later told she was not entitled to know the outcome of a company investigation.

The Workplace Relations Commission accepted in an anonymised decision published today that the security worker was subjected to a “campaign of unwanted verbal, non-verbal and physical conduct of a sexual nature” by a colleague.

In evidence, the worker said she was initially “afraid” to report what was happening to her bosses because she had only just started work for the company, which had posted her to an unidentified industrial site where she found herself working alongside her harasser.

The harasser, identified only as “Mr K” in today’s decision, “repeatedly rubbed his hand up and down [her] back and repeatedly told [he] she was beautiful”, the tribunal heard.

She said it happened every time they were posted to the main gate at the site for 10 to 12 weeks.

Then Mr K “took matters further”, approaching the complainant from behind and “pressed into” her in “an explicit way,” before he then suggested they “go somewhere quiet together”, she said.

The complainant said she was “extremely upset and shaken”, left work early and contacted her line manager, identified as “Mr AA”, who met her in a public area outside the site and discussed the matter.

“I believe you. You wouldn’t be this upset if it wasn’t true,” Mr AA told her, adding that he would “immediately” take the matter up with Mr K.

The complainant alleged she was “pressurised into forgiving” Mr K and “moving on” when their employer convened an informal meeting to discuss the allegations.

Mr K’s position at the meeting was that he “wanted to cheer [her] up”, “believed he was being nice” and “meant no harm”.

Mr AA said the complainant stated: “I believe you,” adding that he thought the outcome was “satisfactory”.

The complainant told the tribunal there had been “no particular resolution” and that Mr K had failed to accept her “more serious” allegation, that he pressed up against her in an inappropriate way.

The tribunal accepted that the complainant was told she could lodge a grievance or look for an investigation under the firm’s sexual harassment policy, but was “not sure” she wanted to take a “more formal” complaint.

However, the company pressed ahead and launched a formal investigation under its sexual harassment policy, taking a statement from the complainant.

When the complainant asked about the outcome of the investigation in September 2021, Mr AA told her that the disciplinary investigation and its outcome were “confidential” as they had not been “triggered” by the complainant.

The complainant wrote back to say she “wasn’t taken seriously”, and resigned in the same message, the tribunal was told, and accepted a subsequent offer of shifts at a different site before again resigning three to four weeks later.

Ciara Ruschitzko of IBEC, representing the company, argued it took “all the steps that were reasonably practicable” to prevent the sexual harassment taking place, with a “clear-cut anti-harassment and bullying policy” and management trained in implementing the policy.

Alan Crann BL, who appeared for the complainant instructed by Melissa Wynne of Seán Ormonde & Co Solicitors, argued that his client suffered “sustained sexual harassment” at work and had suffered adverse treatment that “includes but is not limited to constructive discriminatory dismissal”.

“Clearly the complainant felt very aggrieved that she was now on the outside… As the victim of the allegation, she felt disempowered and excluded,” wrote adjudicating officer Penelope McGrath in her decision.

Ms McGrath wrote that the complainant had a “right to know that her employer… has vindicated her rights,” even in the context of a strict policy of confidentiality in the company’s disciplinary process.

“I cannot see that any harm would have been done in giving the complainant some limited details,” she added.

Ms McGrath wrote that it was a “mis-step” for the company to deny any information on the investigation process, and that this had “soured the employment relationship”.

The adjudicator upheld a complaint of discrimination on the grounds of gender, but rejected the allegation that it had amounted to constructive dismissal – noting that the complainant had not taken up the offer of work at an alternative site.

She ordered the firm to pay €8,500 in compensation for the effects of discrimination.