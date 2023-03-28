| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Security worker sexually harassed by colleague awarded €8,500 after company refused to tell her outcome of disciplinary probe

The Workplace Relations Commission. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

The Workplace Relations Commission. Photo: Stock image

The Workplace Relations Commission. Photo: Stock image

The Workplace Relations Commission. Photo: Stock image

Stephen Bourke

A security company has been ordered to pay €8,500 to a guard who was discriminatorily treated after being sexually harassed by a colleague and later told she was not entitled to know the outcome of a company investigation.

The Workplace Relations Commission accepted in an anonymised decision published today that the security worker was subjected to a “campaign of unwanted verbal, non-verbal and physical conduct of a sexual nature” by a colleague.

Most Watched

Privacy