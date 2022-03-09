Security manager loses case against Dunnes Stores over claim he fell off defective ladder trying to fix camera in store

THE High Court has dismissed an action against Dunnes Stores over an accident in which a security manager claimed he fell off a defective ladder when attempting to fix a security camera in a store.

Mohammad Aldasouqi, who was a security manager at the Briarhill branch in Galway at the time of the accident on January 18, 2014, got up on the ladder to fix the position of a camera covering the "goods inwards" area of the store, the court heard.

He claimed Dunnes Stores was in breach of its duty of care to him by, among other things, requiring him to use a ladder which was defective and exposed him to risk. It was alleged the ladder collapsed underneath him.

He claimed he suffered injuries to his right lower chest, right abdomen, right arm, right wrist, and left knee, some pain to his right hip as well as soft tissue injuries.

Dunnes Stores denied all his claims and also pleaded contributory negligence.

Mr Justice Tony O'Connor, dismissing the case, said one of the main issues was whether the store manager had directed him to fix the camera. Dunnes denied the manager had told him to do so.

The judge said, from hearing the evidence of Mr Aldasouqi, he was left with the impression the store manager "merely told the plaintiff to fix the camera". He added that this did not necessarily mean Mr Aldasouqi had to do it himself or had to adopt any means to do it and, particularly, without regard to his own safety.

The judge said Mr Aldasouqi candidly explained that, in the normal course of events, defective equipment had to be reported to the head office which would send out a contractor. However, n this case, Mr Aldasouqi believed there was an "emergency to fix it".

Mr Aldasouqi tried (in his evidence) to recall events which occurred eight years ago and after a traumatic event at that time, the judge said.

However, he said there was no evidence the store manager exerted undue pressure or intimated that the safety of Mr Aldasouqi should be ignored.

It was also apparent during the trial, which took place in Galway, that Mr Aldasouqi was, and remains, "quite exercised" about not having his contract of employment made permanent in 2014.

"That affected his objectivity in recalling events", he said.

Mr Aldasouqi failed to persuade the judge that he was instructed expressly or implicitly to bypass the safety standards of Dunnes.

He acknowledged that he could not remember whether the store manager thought fixing the camera was urgent on that Saturday.

On the day of the fall it was solely his choice "to grab a most unsuitable ladder" and not to investigate other ways of replacing the camera, the judge said.

He failed to establish a breach of duty of care on the part of the defendant to him, he said.