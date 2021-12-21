Security man at Dunnes Stores assaulted two teens after being subjected to racial slurs, court hears

A security man at a Dunnes Stores outlet assaulted two minors after being subjected to racial slurs, a court has heard.

Ennis District Court heard that gardaí accepted there was “baiting” of father-of-four Anwar Bakhid (46) when he assaulted the two 14-year-old boys at a laneway close to Dunnes Stores on Ennis’s O’Connell Street on November 30, 2019.

Colum Doherty, solicitor for Mr Bakhid of Station Court, Ennis, said that videos of his client’s interactions with the teenagers “were widely circulated on social media afterwards”.

Mr Doherty said Mr Bakhid fears that this could re-occur and he will not work as a security man again.

Mr Bakhid pleaded guilty to the minor assault under Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act of the two teenagers.

He worked for a security company providing security at the Dunnes Stores outlet.

Mr Doherty said Mr Bakhid no longer works in security and recently turned down a job in the sector.

He said: “The phone, the taunting, the video, the Instagram - that is where you are at.”

Asked by Judge Alec Gabbett what racial slurs he was subjected to, Mr Bakhid said that he was told to “go back to my country”.

Mr Doherty said the level of contact in the assault of the two youths was “minimal”.

He said the circulation of the incident on social media has caused Mr Bakhid “a lot of anguish and stress”.

Mr Doherty said there were up to 10 youths in a group in the environs of Dunnes Stores and there was “constant taunting”.

Judge Gabbett spared Mr Bakhid a conviction and instead imposed the Probation Act.

He said: “Clearly, Mr Bakhid has already paid a very significant price for this.”

Outlining the facts, Sgt Moloney said that gardaí were called to an incident on a laneway beside Dunnes Stores where it was reported that there were youths causing annoyance.

Sgt Moloney said that mobile phone footage shows Mr Bakhid following a youth and saying something to him before grabbing him by the throat.

He said Mr Bakhid approached the youth who was recording the incident and struck that youth with a flat hand as he attempted to retrieve the phone.