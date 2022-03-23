Security guard ran from gardaí because he was ‘claustrophobic’, court told

A MAN who ran from gardaí when they tried to arrest him over a warrant was “claustrophobic” and did not want to be taken into custody, a court has heard.

Kenneth Barry (30), a security guard, was arrested when he slipped and fell as he tried to flee gardaí after they saw him behaving suspiciously on a bicycle.

Barry, of Redmond Court, Kilbarrack, Dublin, pleaded guilty to garda obstruction.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €200 at Dublin District Court.

The court heard gardaí saw the accused acting in a suspicious manner on James Larkin Road, Raheny on February 8.

A garda stopped and spoke to Barry and became aware there was a bench warrant for him.

Barry ran away despite being told to stop, but slipped and fell over. He was apprehended and arrested.

He had previous convictions.

The accused had been pulled over while cycling a bike and when they got into a conversation, the garda told him there was a warrant, his lawyer said.

Barry had offered to hand himself in to the garda station the following morning as he was claustrophobic. T

he garda refused and the accused ran away. It was a “very silly thing to do” and he apologised for the offence, his lawyer said.

The accused was working as a security guard, paying rent and supporting his family.

Judge Smyth gave him four months to pay the fine.

The charge was under Section 19 of the Public Order Act.