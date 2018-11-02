A SECOND man has been found guilty by the Special Criminal Court of the murder of Gareth Hutch.

A SECOND man has been found guilty by the Special Criminal Court of the murder of Gareth Hutch.

Second man found guilty of murder of Gareth Hutch

Thomas Fox (31) was involved in the planning of Mr Hutch's murder and was the proposed getaway driver, the court heard.

Earlier this morning, his co-accused Jonathan Keogh (33) was also found guilty of Mr Hutch's murder.

The three-judge court found that Keogh fired the "fatal shots that killed Mr Hutch in a callous and cold-blooded manner".

In a lengthy judgment which started last Friday and finished this morning, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, said Fox was "very much subordinate" to Keogh and "acted under his general influence and direction".

There was a heavy presence from the Garda Public Order Unit for the reading of the verdict today.

Fox, wearing black trousers, a white shirt, grey tie and black padded jacket, did not react when the verdict was announced.

A member of the public shouted "you're a f*cking hypocrite, you are" and stormed out of court.

Fox was also found guilty of unlawfully possessing a Markarov 9mm handgun at Avondale House on May 23, 2016, the day before the shooting.

A nephew of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch, 36-year-old Gareth Hutch was shot dead in the car park outside Avondale House on North Cumberland Street on May 24, 2016.

It was the State's case that Keogh was one of the gunmen, together with Mr AB, who is not before the courts and that Fox was "instrumental" in the planning of the murder.

He was also the proposed getaway driver, and was parked up close to Avondale House in a white Transit van on the morning of the shooting.

A verdict is pending in relation to the men's co-accused, Keogh's sister Regina Keogh (41).

More to follow

Online Editors