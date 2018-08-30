A SECOND boy has been sent for trial to the Central Criminal Court accused of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

Second boy accused of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel sent for trial

The 14-year-old, who was the first to be charged with the murder but is the second to be returned for trial, had a book of evidence served on him at Dublin Children’s Court today.

Judge Brian O'Shea remanded him on bail pending his trial.

The youth is accused of murdering 14-year-old Anastasia, known as Ana, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last.

Schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days after she was reported missing.

At this morning's hearing, the boy, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black runners took his seat on a bench at the side of the room, his hands held by his mother and father who sat on either side.

His grandfather sat separately on a nearby bench.

Det Insp Mark O’Neill handed the book of evidence to the boy, who looked at it briefly as the proceedings began.

State solicitor Alva O’Herlihy said the case had been listed for the service of a book of evidence.

The book was ready and had been served on the accused, she said.

The DPP had given directions and was consenting to the case being sent for trial to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court, Ms O'Herlihy said.

There was no date set for his next court appearance there, she told Judge O’Shea.

Defence solicitor Aisling Mulligan applied for free legal aid to cover the boy’s representation in the Central Criminal Court. The judge granted this, to include a junior and senior counsel.

Judge O’Shea gave the boy the formal warning that he must provide within 14 days to the prosecution written particulars of any alibi evidence he intends to rely on in the course of his trial.

“If you don’t do that you may be in difficulty relying on that in your trial,” he explained.

He asked the accused if his solicitor had explained this to him.

“Yes, judge,” the boy replied.

Judge O’Shea also ordered the prosecution to furnish videos of the accused’s garda interview to the defence, before returning him for trial.

He said the Central Criminal Court would be sitting in the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street.

The boy was sent forward for trial on existing bail terms and conditions as set out by the High Court and signed his bail bond after it was handed to him.

Ms O’Herlihy said the same bail conditions applied going forward.

The court heard the accused’s grandfather had stood surety for bail and there was “a sum involved.”

Judge O’Shea asked the grandfather if it had been explained to him that he would forfeit this if the accused did not turn up for trial.

“Of course, yes,” he replied.

The boy, who was 13 years old at the time of the alleged murder, will appear at the Central Criminal Court after its next sittings begin in October, along with his co-accused (13).

That teen was sent forward for trial from the Children’s Court on Tuesday this week.

The defendants are among the youngest ever to face trial for murder in Ireland.

Ana, who was adopted from Russia aged two, left her house in Leixlip around 5pm on May 14, but, she did not come home and gardai were alerted.

Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days later. There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.

Online Editors