Second boy (13) charged with murder of Ana Kriegel tightly hugged and kissed by parents in court

The 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was further remanded in custody for two weeks for the preparation of the book of evidence.

The youth is accused of murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last.

Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days after she was reported missing.

The boy has been held in custody at the Oberstown detention centre in north Dublin since July 12 when he was charged.

He faced his fourth hearing before Judge John Cheatle at Dublin the Children’s Court on Tuesday.

The teenager was accompanied to court by his solicitor and his parents for the brief hearing in which was further remanded in custody to appear again on August 28 next.

A book of evidence is currently being prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was not yet ready and she asked for an adjournment of two weeks.

Defence solicitor David Powderly said there was consent to the adjournment and Judge Cheatle further remanded the boy in custody for two weeks.

The boy, wearing black jeans and a pink hoodie, was first greeted by his mother when he walked into the courtroom.

He smiled and looked pleased to see his parents.

The boy's mother smiled back at him, tenderly held his face in her hands and kissed him. She sat beside him in the dock, and clasped his hands during the short, but emotional, hearing.

After he was remanded in custody, the couple hugged their son tightly, again kissing him and tenderly touching his face.

At the first hearing on July 12, Detective Sergeant Damien Gannon gave evidence of his arrest at the boy’s home that morning and being charged at Lucan garda station.

He had said the boy “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

Anastasia, known as Ana, who was adopted from Russia aged two, left her house in Leixlip around 5pm on May 14, however, she did not come home and gardai were alerted. Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days later.

The co-accused, now aged 14, has been released pending trial after bail was granted by the High Court.

He is due to appear again before the Children's Court later this month. He was the first to be charged with Ana's murder.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.

Online Editors