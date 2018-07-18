THE second boy accused of murdering teenager Ana Kriegel has been further remanded in custody after a judge was told a file on the case is with the DPP.

Second boy (13) accused of murdering Ana Kriegel (14) further remanded in custody

The boy (13) had his case adjourned when he made his second court appearance this morning, charged with the murder at a disused farmhouse in west Dublin.

The accused, who cannot be named due to his age, is charged with murdering Anastasia Kriegel, known as Ana, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, on May 14 this year.

Ana, who was adopted from Russia at the age of two, left her home in Leixlip, Co Kildare, at about 5pm that day.

Her parents were unable to contact her phone and alerted gardai. Her body was found at a derelict house three days later.

When the boy, wearing a light grey hooded top, dark blue jeans and black runners was led into Dublin Children’s Court today, he nodded at Judge John O’Connor, said “good morning” and took his seat.

He smiled at his parents as they walked into the court.

The judge noted that both the accused’s mother and father were present.

Defence solicitor David Powderly confirmed this, giving the judge the names of the boy’s parents, who sat alongside him, opposite the judge.

“How are you getting on?” Judge O’Connor asked the accused.

“Good,” the boy replied, sitting with his hands together on the bench in front of him.

Det Sgt Damien Gannon said he was applying for a two-week remand in the case.

Judge O’Connor said this would bring them into the courts vacation period in August, and offered to “put it in to just before that.”

“That is fine, thank you judge,” Mr Powderly replied.

Sgt Gannon told the judge a file was with the DPP.

Judge O’Connor asked if there were any other applications.

“I have no application today, judge,” Mr Powderly said.

The boy was remanded in custody to appear in court again on July 31.

He nodded to his parents before he was led away at the end of the brief hearing.

No bail application was made on either of his court appearances so far as bail can only be granted on a murder charge at the High Court.

Previously, the court heard the boy was arrested at his home and taken to Lucan Garda Station, where he made no reply to the charge after caution.

The first boy to be charged with the murder, also aged 13, was remanded in custody on May 25.

On June 27 that defendant was refused bail by the High Court. He is due to appear again at the Children's Court on July 23.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.

