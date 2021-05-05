Sean Dunne wins challenge to €7,000-a-month bankruptcy payment order 

PROPERTY developer Sean Dunne has won his challenge to a court order that required him to pay €7,000 a month into his bankruptcy estate.

The decision means the one-time multi-millionaire no longer faces the threat of jail for failing to comply with the order.

Mr Dunne (66) had claimed he could not afford to pay.

The businessman scored the significant High Court victory despite having a large portion of an affidavit struck out by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys.

In the affidavit, he complained about judges who previously dealt with matters he was involved in.

Lawyers for the Official Assignee in Bankruptcy objected to the filing, claiming it contained “scandalous and irrelevant allegations”.

Mr Justice Humphreys found the “impugned averments” were “not relevant” and struck them out.

The judge said if irregularities were alleged in other proceedings, this was something that should be raised in those proceedings, either through an application to reopen them or through an appeal.

Carlow-born Mr Dunne had been facing the prospect of a contempt of court hearing if his challenge to the bankruptcy payment order (BPO) had failed.

Under the order, made by Ms Justice Caroline Costello in October 2018, Mr Dunne was required to pay €7,000 a month for 32 months to the Official Assignee.

According to Mr Dunne, at the time the order was made he was earning €13,000 a month.

He claimed this money was being expended on legal fees associated with long-running bankruptcy proceedings. Mr Dunne, who now lives in Surrey, England, told the court he was no longer receiving this income.

He said that while he had received stg£225,000 during a 23-month period, mainly in spousal maintenance from his ex-wife, former journalist Gayle Killilea, this was primarily for the benefit of their four children.

Mr Dunne also argued that his €706,000 pension could not be used to pay the BPO as the pension was excluded from his US bankruptcy and, in any event, he could not draw it down until he was 70.

The developer filed for bankruptcy in the US with debts of €700m in 2013.

He was later also adjudicated bankrupt in Ireland, where his period of bankruptcy was extended by 12 years until 2028 due to his failure to co-operate with the Official Assignee.

In a written ruling, Mr Justice Humphreys said that on the balance of the evidence the pension was not available to Mr Dunne.

Lawyers for the Official Assignee had argued that the money from his ex-wife gave Mr Dunne a monthly average income of €11,251.40 and that even allowing for prescribed outgoing for the care of children, there was enough left over to pay the BPO.

However, Mr Justice Humphreys said there was a “fatal flaw” in these calculations as the Official Assignee had not accepted the relevance of a distinction between monies provided for the children and monies for Mr Dunne himself.

The judge said that, in contrast, Mr Dunne has submitted “detailed figures”, which “weren’t contested on the merits” indicating a net personal income of €34,292 for a period of 25 months, or €1,371 per month.

“I don’t think that such an income level on these facts warrants being the subject of a BPO,” the judge said.

Mr Dunne told the court during the challenge that he was also separately appealing the 12-year extension of his bankruptcy.