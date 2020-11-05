Séamus Woulfe under pressure after finally meeting Chief Justice over attendance at ‘Golfgate’ event

Former Attorney General Séamus Woulfe’s position as a Supreme Court judge is thought to be under pressure following a meeting with Chief Justice Frank Clarke.

The two men finally met in the Four Courts to discuss the “informal resolution” of the ‘Golfgate’ controversy after four previously planned meetings had to be postponed at Mr Justice Woulfe’s request.

No statement was issued after today’s meeting.

It is thought a formal statement will be issued some time next week after both sides have had time to further consider what was discussed.

Although a review conducted by former Chief Justice Susan Denham found Mr Justice Woulfe had broken no law in going to the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway last August, she concluded he should not have attended.

She said he had failed to reflect on whether his attendance at a celebratory dinner in the middle of a pandemic might cause controversy and bring the Supreme Court into disrepute.

But Ms Justice Denham said it would be disproportionate for him to have to resign and recommended the matter be dealt with by Mr Justice Clarke by way of informal resolution.

Legal sources have suggested informal resolution could involve an admonishment or a request for a further public apology.

Some senior judges are said to remain concerned about the impact the whole affair has had on the standing of the Supreme Court and public confidence in the judiciary.

Concerns over Mr Justice Woulfe’s handling of the affair were conveyed to him when three senior judges went to meet him last month.

The meeting was to discuss what the informal resolution might entail, but it is understood that it did not go well and that Mr Justice Woulfe “shocked” by what the judges had to say.

Before today’s meeting judges of the Supreme Court also met, without Mr Justice Woulfe, to discuss the issue.

It is thought the views expressed at that meeting were later conveyed to Mr Justice Woulfe.

The Clifden dinner claimed some high profile political casualties, with EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Seanad leas-cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer all resigning their positions.

Controversy raged after it emerged there were 81 people at the dinner, divided by a partition which was opened for prize giving and speeches.

Indoor gatherings of more than 50 people were prohibited at the time.

Mr Justice Woulfe resisted calls to resign and his position was thought to be safe after the Denham report was issued on October 1. However, the publication the following day of a transcript of an interview Ms Justice Denham conducted with him was gave rise to further questions about his judgment.

Although he publicly apologised last August, he told Ms Justice Denham he was not sure at the time what he was apologising for.

The transcript revealed he believed Mr Calleary resigned “on a false premise” and that he had made critical comments about Taoiseach Michéal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. He claimed the media and politicians “did not know the facts” and “showed no interest in knowing them”.

An engineer’s report commissioned by the judge suggested the event was substantially in compliance wiht Covid-19 guidelines.

Mr Justice Woulfe alleged there had been “fake” and “false” reporting, and that the event had been presented like it was a Ku Klux Klan meeting.

He claimed there was “a mood of hysteria” and feared he may be “prejudged” by his colleagues in the judiciary.

A subsequent meeting with Mr Justice Clarke was postponed for personal reasons. A second meeting was postponed for medical reasons.

A third meeting also did not take place and a fourth was also cancelled, due to illness.

