‘Scourge of shopkeepers’ jailed for 20 months over alcohol theft

A serial shoplifter who a judge described as a “scourge” on the shopkeepers of Finglas has been jailed for 20 months.

Sean Maloney (26) admitted thefts from supermarkets and convenience stores when he appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

Judge David McHugh said he understood the defendant’s life had been difficult, but Maloney had been on a “rampage” which had been a scourge on the shop owners of Finglas as well as the man hours of An Garda Síochána.

The defendant, with a previous address at Abbeylea Green in Swords, had his bail revoked last week after he broke his bail conditions to stay out of Finglas and out of Supervalu in Finglas.

He spent a week in custody and when the matter came before Judge McHugh this week Maloney pleaded guilty to 20 counts of theft.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan said Maloney took four bottles of alcohol, worth €148, from Supervalu, Seamus Ennis Road in Finglas on Tuesday last week.

He also took seven bottles of alcohol from Aldi in Finglas on November 20, 2021, as well as three bottles of vodka, valued at €69, from Aldi on January 20, 2022.

The defendant stole vodka worth €42, alcohol worth €34, vodka worth €20, and drink of €72 from Supervalu in Finglas on June 4, 2021, November 15, 2021, November 19, 2021 and January 17, 2022.

The court heard Maloney had 20 previous convictions, many for theft-related matters.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said Maloney was a tragic figure whose parents had died within days of each other three years ago.

His siblings were taken into care but because he was over 18 he was left to look after himself.

She said the family home was returned to the council and he became homeless.

He developed a serious heroin addiction, often living in wilderness areas.

Maloney stole alcohol to fund his heroin addiction, she said.

Ms Breen said Maloney had spent periods in Fr Peter McVerry homes but his heroin addiction was significant and was not yet stabilised.

Imposing a 20-month sentence, Judge McHugh said he believed Maloney was at the highest risk of re-offending and he should receive the highest level of care and therapy from the probation service when he is released.