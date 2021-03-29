Scottish national charged over seizure of pipe bomb, guns and ammunition in Kerry

A Scottish national has been charged following a Garda seizure of weapons and explosives in Kerry.

Ivan Gilder (59) appeared before Bantry District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a rifle, shotgun and pipe bomb and hundreds of rounds of ammunition for both guns.

Judge Colm Roberts was told that the charges all arose from a seizure conducted at Gearha North in south Kerry on Saturday last, March 27.

Gilder has an address at Gearha North, Blackwater, Killarney, Co Kerry, but is originally from Scotland.

Detective Garda Barry Cashman told the court that Gilder, after being arrested, cautioned and charged, made no reply to the various counts involved.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a JW bolt action rifle of .22 magnum calibre and unlawful possession of a 12 gauge double barrel over-and-under shotgun.

He is also charged with possession of a pipe bomb.

Gilder is further charged with unlawful possession of 522 rounds of ammunition - 397 rounds for the bolt action rifle and 125 rounds for the shotgun.

All charges related to Gearha North on March 27 last.

Judge Roberts was told that gardaí have no objection to the defendant being remanded on bail once certain conditions are met.

These include that he surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for new travel documents.

He must further sign on at a named Kerry Garda station three times each week.

Any proposed change of address must be notified in advance to gardaí.

Gilder was also told he must not either purchase or seek to obtain chemicals.

Defence solicitor Padraig O'Connell also confirmed to the court that his client's phone was given to gardaí as part of their investigation.

Gilder gave a commitment to the court to secure another phone within 48 hours so as to be contactable by gardaí at all times.

While the investigation is ongoing at Gilder's home address, the court was told he can reside at a separate property used by his son.

Gilder was described in court as "a solitary man."

His home was described as being in "a beautiful...but isolated place."

Mr O'Connell said he had resided at the specified address for a considerable period of time and would comply with all bail conditions imposed.

Gilder is in receipt of a disability welfare payment of €220 a week. He has no assets.

Judge Roberts noted that the charges involved were "very serious."

He asked whether Gilder's son could provide surety for his father as part of the agreed bail conditions.

"His son would not have enough money to put a jacket on a gooseberry," Mr O’Connell explained.

Mr O’Connell confirmed his client will comply with all bail conditions specified by the court.

Gilder was released on bail in his own bond of €500 to appear before Killarney District Court on April 20. The defendant was also told by thecourt he must be compliant at all times with Covid-19 controls and restrictions.

