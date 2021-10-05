Scottish man flew into Ireland from Dubai for ‘handover’ of shopping bag with over €100,000 in crime proceeds, court hears

A SCOTTISH man flew into Ireland from Dubai for the “handover” of a shopping bag filled with more than €100,000 in crime proceeds, it has been alleged

Michael Jameson (36) had another €17,000 in cash in a Dublin hotel room when it was searched after he was arrested, a court heard.

He was refused bail by Judge Paul Kelly and remanded in custody at Dublin District Court. A co-accused was granted bail and his case was also adjourned.

Mr Jameson, of Aldton Court, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, is charged with two counts of money laundering, on October 1.

Garda Marguerite Reilly of the Special Crime Task Force said she arrested Mr Jameson on October 2 and brought him to Coolock garda station, where he made no reply to the charges after caution.

Objecting to bail, she said the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau investigating crime groups in the Louth area received confidential information.

Mr Jameson was allegedly seen handing over a white Tesco shopping bag to another man in a vehicle at Knockbridge, Co Louth. Following this interaction, gardaí stopped the man who had the bag and found it contained €104,720 in various denominations.

After the alleged handover, Mr Jameson returned to the Carlton Hotel, Cloghran in north Co Dublin, the court heard.

He was arrested on suspicion of facilitating a criminal organisation and in a search of his hotel room, €17,660 in cash was found, along with four phones and a laptop.

Of this, some €6,900 was in a clear shopping bag which also contained receipts from Dubai airport.

After arrest, Mr Jameson was questioned but availed of his right to silence, Gda Reilly said.

Gardaí believed the cash, more than €120,000, was the proceeds of criminal conduct by an organised crime group. They alleged Mr Jameson had travelled from Dubai to Ireland for the purpose of money laundering.

Mr Jameson had not provided gardaí with an address in this jurisdiction. Gda Reilly believed if granted bail he would commit offences and would not remain here to face the charges.

Applying for bail, the accused’s lawyer said Mr Jameson had denied to gardaí that he had anything to do with the larger sum of money. He had family in Donegal and could get an address for gardaí. He could also offer a “significant sum” of money for bail - €20,000.

Judge Kelly, the district court president, refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to October 8.

A co-accused, Michael Greene (35) of Seabury Lawns, Mornington, Co Meath, was charged with one count of money laundering.

He appeared earlier before the same court, was granted bail and his case was adjourned to November 29.