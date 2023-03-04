| 3.6°C Dublin

Scones, signs and letters – the support Enoch Burke says he has received during protest

Sacked teacher claims pupil brought him scones and parent called him ‘a hero’

Enoch Burke has amassed fines in excess of €25,000 to date. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Sacked schoolteacher Enoch Burke has told the High Court that students, parents and former colleagues have offered him support on his daily visits to Wilson’s Hospital School – claiming one student even baked him a bag of scones and a parent described him as “a hero” in their child’s eyes.

His claims are starkly at odds with those of the school’s principal, Frank Milling, who has told the court Mr Burke’s continued presence was “a source of considerable disruption for staff, students, parents and the wider school community”.

