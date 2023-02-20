| 13°C Dublin

Schoolgirl who lost two front teeth in footpath fall is awarded €20,000

Ray Managh

Judge James McCourt has approved a €20,000 settlement offer to schoolgirl who lost her two front upper teeth when she tripped on a defective footpath.

Barrister Kevin D’Arcy told the Circuit Civil Court today that Chloe O’Reilly, when she was aged 11, had suffered a direct impact trauma to her face in October 2016 when she fell as a result of broken kerbing.

