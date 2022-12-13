Schoolgirl left scarred after acid splashed onto her face in science class settles action for €45,000

A schoolgirl who suffered an accidental acid splash to her face during a science class has settled her High Court action for €45,000.

Sarah Coleman was part of a first year science class when sulphuric acid accidentally splashed on her.

Her Counsel, Andrew Walker SC, instructed by Piarais Neary of Homs Assist Solicitors, told the court the accident happened when the girl was a first-year student at Old Bawn Community School, Tallaght, Dublin three years ago.

Counsel said sulphuric acid accidentally splashed on the girl during a science class.

The girl felt a burning sensation and her face was washed and she was taken by ambulance to the emergency department of Tallaght Hospital. At hospital first aid was performed and a cooling gel administered.

Counsel said she was left with superficial lesions and later two small scars at her chin and nose.

Sarah (now 17) of Pineview Rise, Aylesbury, Tallaght, Dublin had through her mother Deborah McElligott sued the school board of trustees as a result of the incident on January 22, 2019.

It was claimed there was a failure to have any sufficient regard for the health and safety of the girl and a failure to take any adequate precautions for her health and safety.

She was also allegedly exposed to a risk of damage or injury of which they knew or ought to reasonably have known.

It was further claimed there was a failure to take any adequate precautions for the handling of the acid during the course of the schooling. There was also an alleged failure to ensure that those attending the class were a safe distance away from any demonstration.

Liability was admitted in the case which was before the court for assessment of damages only.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey approved the settlement.