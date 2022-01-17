Schoolgirl injured when bus collided with low bridge settles High Court action for €58,000

A schoolgirl who was injured when a bus she was travelling in collided with a low bridge has settled her High Court action for €58,000.

Kelly Marie Jackson was on a school trip with her classmates when the accident happened on January 29, 2019, in Mulhuddart, Dublin.

Kelly Marie (aged 15), of Briarwood Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin, had through her mother Anne Davis sued coach operator Eirebus Ltd over the accident at Shanty Bridge, Mulhuddart.

Liability was not at issue in the case.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons said the teenager bit through her lip because of the accident and later also suffered post-traumatic stress disorder which has since abated.

In an affidavit to the court, Ms Davis said her daughter was 14-years-old and was on a school trip with her school, Blakestown Community School.

She said the bridge was too low to enable the bus to pass safely under it and the top of the bus was “cut off and opened backwards like the opening of a tin”.

She said her daughter later told a treating doctor several children on the bus were screaming immediately before the collision that the bus would not fit under the bridge.

Ms Davies said Kelly Marie rang her and she got to the scene quickly. She then drove her daughter to hospital.

She said Kelly Marie suffered injuries because of the impact between the bus and the bridge.

She said her daughter suffered soft tissue injuries to her hip and shoulder and her teeth had penetrated her lower lip.

She had been left with a small scar in her lip area.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Simons said the girl has made a good recovery. He said the settlement was a good one.