Schoolgirl (8) who broke leg on trampoline awarded €36,000

An eight-year-old schoolgirl, whose leg was broken in two places while using a trampoline at a fun centre, has been awarded €36,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister Pat Purcell, counsel for Jane Morgan, of Harbourstown, Stamullen, Co Meath, told Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, that Jane had been struck suddenly by another child performing a back-flip on the trampoline.

Jane, who is now aged 11, through her mother Janet Morgan, sued Fun Galaxy Ashbourne Limited, which has a registered address at Airside Retail Park, Swords, Co Dublin, for €60,000 damages for personal injury.

Mr Purcell, who appeared with Hennessy and Perrozzi Solicitors, said Jane had been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where x-rays had revealed fractures to her right tibia and right fibula.

He told the court she had been taken to theatre under the care of a consultant orthopaedic surgeon where she had undergone closed reductions of the fractures. An above knee plaster-of-Paris had been applied. She had been reviewed on three occasions at the hospital’s fracture clinic.

Mr Purcell said the accident had occurred on March 12, 2016 and a medical report following an examination six months after the accident stated she had made an uncomplicated recovery.

Judge Groarke approved of the €36,000 offer.

