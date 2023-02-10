| 11.2°C Dublin

Schoolgirl (15) who had allergic reaction in café after eating cookie dough containing nuts awarded €15K

Ray Managh

A judge has approved a €15,000 settlement offer to a 15-year-old schoolgirl who suffered an allergy reaction to food containing nuts she consumed in a Co Dublin café.

Barrister Shane Walker told Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court today that when Ava Farrelly swallowed cookie dough that had not been marked as having a nut content in The Butcher Boy Coffee House in Skerries, Co Dublin, the reaction was almost immediate.

