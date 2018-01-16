A schoolgirl who injured her elbow after she fell off her flicker scooter when it hit a pothole has settled her High Court action for €55,000.

Schoolgirl (14) awarded €55k for elbow injury after falling off flicker scooter that hit pothole

Georgia Curtin was nearly 12 when the accident happened as she played near her home in Dublin.

Georgia, (now 14), Buttercup Close, Dardale, Dublin, through her mother Deborah Curtin, sued Dublin City Council over the fall at Buttercup Close on September 4, 2015. It was claimed works had been carried out on the road in an allegedly unworkmanlike manner.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to seal and bond a reinstatement trench perimeter to adjacent macadam surfacing when the defendant knew, or ought to have known, ravelling would occur and a depression would result. It was also alleged the council should have known children would be likely to play on the roadway outside their homes.

The claims were denied. The court was told that liability was not conceded in the case

Michael Byrne SC, for Georgia, said she fell heavily and suffered a displaced fracture to her right elbow region. She was in hospital for a couple of days and had to have an operation. Counsel said she also had to give up dancing for a while after the accident.

Georgia he said who has won medals for kick boxing has made an excellent recovery, but has been left with a 4.5cm scar on her arm, he said.

Mr Justice Michael Moriarty approved the settlement.

Online Editors