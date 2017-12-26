Schoolboy (15) 'likely to commit murder if released', court told

A 15-year-old Dublin teenager has been remanded in custody charged in connection with an assault on a woman he allegedly met on an anonymous social media website.

The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged with assault under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and producing a weapon under Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act during a special sitting of the Dublin Children’s Court this evening.

During a two-hour hearing at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Judge Brian O’Shea ruled that the youth would not be granted bail after he accepted the testimony of an experienced homicide investigator, Det Gda Daniel Treacy, who told the court he believed the youth would be “likely to commit murder if released”. “The offence, as it stands, is that the boy (allegedly) engaged the complainant through the Whisper (social media) app and lured her to various abandoned locations where he choked her to within an inch of her life to the extent that a tear rolled down her face,” Judge O’Shea said.

The court heard they exchanged text messages via the app before meeting last Saturday in Dun Laoghaire. Gardaí have obtained CCTV footage from the area, the court was told.

The boy is also alleged to have used a knife to inflict a “lengthy transverse (horizontal) laceration to her neck”, the court heard. The boy was dressed in jeans, a T-shirt and jumper, sat impassively in the prisoner’s box with his mother sitting beside him and embracing him.

The boy has no previous convictions and no history of drug addiction or abuse, the court heard. He was remanded in custody to the Oberstown juvenile detention facility to the next court appearance on January 2.

The victim, meanwhile, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The woman, who is 25 and of Irish-Malaysian descent, was found near the baths at Queen’s Road in Dun Laoghaire around 3.20pm on Saturday.

Online Editors