Schoolboy (13) charged with murdering tragic Ana at derelict building

A 13-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, was accompanied to the special sitting of Dublin Children’s Court by his parents and grandfather.

He was charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel (14) on May 14 at Glenwood House, Clonee Road, Lucan, Dublin. It is alleged that he murdered the schoolgirl, who lived in the Newtown Park estate, Leixlip, Co Kildare, on the day she was reported missing by her parents.

Three days later, on May 17, after a massive search operation, her body was found at the derelict property where the murder is alleged to have occurred. The boy spoke only briefly during the in-camera hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes. His mother sat beside him and his father sat beside the defence counsel, while the boy’s grandfather sat behind them.

When asked by Judge John O’Connor if this was his first time in court, the accused nodded and replied: “Yeah.” Det Insp Mark O’Neill, of Lucan garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that he arrested the youth at 4.01pm yesterday at Clondalkin garda station. “I was later present at 4.39pm when he was charged by the member in charge, Sgt Maeve Ward. His father was present when he was charged,” Det Insp O’Neill said.

He added that the youth made no reply when the charge of murder was put to him. Wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and black runners, the youth had a slight limp as he walked into court.

Judge O’Connor said he did not have jurisdiction to grant bail due to the nature of the charge.

After it was confirmed there was a place available at the Oberstown Detention Centre, he remanded the boy in custody to appear again on June 1, 2018.

He cited the reporting restrictions in juvenile cases and said: “No report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings, and no picture shall be published or included in a broadcast as being or including a picture of any child concerned in the proceedings or which is likely to lead to his or her identification.” Three reporters were present in the tiny courtroom for the hearing while other journalists had to wait outside.

The judge stressed that reporting restrictions were essential for a fair trial. He warned that he wanted to make it clear that if the boy’s name, school or address or a picture of him was reproduced it would result in a prosecution. He said he was aware the journalists present understood and added: “I am doing this from the point of view of general social media.”

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted from defence counsel Donagh Molloy that the boy was “a schoolchild, 13 years of age”. Because it was the boy’s first court appearance, he could not be remanded in custody for longer than a week. Judge O’Connor asked his solicitor if an order for medical attention was required. Mr Molloy said: “I will liaise with Oberstown in that regard.”

The boy was then remanded in custody and escorted from the courtroom. A second juvenile, who was arrested on Thursday morning in relation to the investigation, was released without charge yesterday and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Irish Independent