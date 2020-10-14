Schoolboy (12) who lost the tip of his finger after a bike rack fall awarded €55,000

A schoolboy who fell on a bike rack hurting his finger as he left Chinese classes has settled his High Court action for €55,000.

Zach Zheng (12) ended up later losing the tip of his left index finger after he suffered a crush injury in the fall, the court heard.

His counsel Michael Byrne told the court the then seven year old boy was leaving Chinese classes at St Louis High School, Rathmines, Dublin, when the accident happened.

The boy walked across the bike rack and fell. The rack came down on him hurting his finger, counsel said.

He had surgery in hospital but they could not save the top of the finger.

Zach, of Bellarmine Hall, Stepaside , Dublin, through his mother Lisa Xiao sued Aihua Chinese School Ltd with offices at Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, and the board of management of St Louis as a result of the accident five years ago.

It was claimed there was a failure to ensure the premises was safe and suitable for children and a failure either by way of examination or testing to ensure that the bicycle rack was secure and safe.

It was further claimed there was a failure to ensure the appropriate securing measures were undertaken in relation to the bicycle rack.

There was an alleged failure to ensure the rack was secured to the ground.

The claims were denied.

Counsel said the boy has adapted well and uses his middle finger for some tasks instead of his index finger.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross wished the young boy all the best for the future.

Online Editors