School ordered to pay over €25,000 damages to boy who broke his nose during hurling match

A primary school is to pay out €25,150 in damages to boy who broke his nose during a game of hurling where they failed to provide the child with a helmet.

Clarecastle National School (NS), Co Clare, is to pay out the total to Bernard McDonagh of Aughanteeroe, Gort Rd, Ennis after the then-nine year old was provided with no hurling helmet in a game organised by the school in April 2016.

Counsel for the now 14-year-old, Lorcan Connolly BL stated that Bernard McDonagh sustained a fracture to the nasal bone when he was playing an organised game of hurling where helmets weren’t provided, which, he said, is contrary to the rules of the GAA and school procedures.

He stated: “According the matter will proceed as an assessment for damages.”

The school insurer’s will foot the bill and Mr Connolly stated: “It was a fracture but he made a good recovery and two medics described the outcome as excellent. In those circumstances I wouldn’t have a hesitation in recommending the assessment.”

The nose break was one of two personal injury actions taken by Bernard McDonagh through his father, Michael McDonagh and in total, Judge Brian O’Callaghan has ordered the pay-out of €45,268 in damages, fees and expenses to Bernard McDonagh.

This followed Judge O'Callaghan approving a separate award of €18,000 for the teenager due to him sustaining neck and back injuries in a road traffic accident five months prior to sustaining the nose break in the hurling match.

Mr Connolly told Judge O’Callaghan that the boy “had a bad couple of months”.

The assessment of damages in each case was made by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) and were before Judge O’Callaghan for approval.

Mr Connolly stated that he was recommending the assessments.

In response, Judge O’Callaghan stated: “One could argue that €25,150 might be slightly generous and the other award slightly lower than expected but in the overall context, the court will follow your recommendation.”

The pay-out for the broken nose is made up of damages of €25,150 along with fees and expenses of €1,336.

Mr Connolly stated that on December 15 2015, Bernard McDonagh was a passenger in a car that was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle.

Mr Connolly stated that Bernard McDonagh sustained injuries to the neck and lower back and treatment was at University Hospital Limerick, he was then cared for by his GP.

Mr Connolly stated: “In essence, the injuries were lower back pain and neck pain and the treatment consisted of anti-inflammatory gels."

Mr Connolly stated that the matter came before PIAB and assessment was €18,000 in respect of general damages and €782 in expenses.

Mr Connolly stated that the assessment “was somewhat light but not a million miles away”.

Judge O’Callaghan directed that Bernard McDonagh receive the cumulative damages of €43,150 when he reaches the age of 18.

