School fights Department of Education order to enrol boy with autism

A secondary school has brought a High Court challenge against a decision requiring it to enrol a student who suffers from autism and has a learning disorder.

The Leinster-based school says that while it has specific autism spectrum disorder (ASD) classes, the child's mother applied to have him enrolled in the mainstream school, which his brother attends, starting early next month.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart heard that the school had carried out an expert assessment of the boy and believed he would not be able to access the curriculum in any meaningful way and would require a full-time special needs assistant.

The school held that the needs of the boy would be best met in a special class setting.

The school said its ASD classes were full, and the application to enrol him had been made months after the closing date.

After the school's board of management, based on a report given to it by the principal, refused the application to enrol the boy, his mother appealed the decision to the Department of Education.

A departmental committee considered the appeal and overturned the school board decision.

Judge Stewart heard this had been followed by a direction from the Department of Education's secretary general for the school to enrol the boy, resulting in the board's application to the High Court to judicially review the decision of the committee.

Judge Stewart, on an ex parte basis, granted permission to the school board to bring its action in early September.

