Scent to jail - perfume thief confessed after watching himself on Crimecall CCTV

A perfume thief confessed to gardai after seeing himself committing the offence on RTE's Crimecall, a court has heard.

The €200 theft of two perfume bottles from Rochford's Pharmacy in Ennis in February 2019 went unsolved before CCTV showing father-of-six Ioan Zomant (55) in the act was broadcast on Crimecall on February 26, this year.

Sergeant Aiden Lonergan told Ennis District Court that the following day Zomant phoned Ennis Garda Station where he nominated himself as the thief shown on TV.

Judge Patrick Durcan jailed Zomant, of Castlewood Gardens, Carlow, for four months, saying he posed a danger to every single pharmacy in Co Clare and beyond.

Torpedoing

Judge Durcan said Zomant "can't be going around torpedoing pharmacies and I am imprisoning him - four months".

He made the comment after being told by Sgt Lonergan that the accused had four previous convictions for theft.

"We have to bring this to an end and his little run must now be called to a halt," the judge said.

He asked what would happen to Zomant in his native Romania "if he went around pocketing high quality and high-price items consistently and persistently".

Sgt Lonergan said Zomant's previous convictions for theft were recorded at district courts in Tullamore, Dungarvan and Waterford.

He said the convictions recorded at Dungarvan and Waterford district courts were for two separate theft offences committed on the same day.

In response, Judge Durcan said: "Irish tourism - visit the chemist shops."

The CCTV from Rochford's showed Zomant pocketing a bottle of Lancome La Vie valued at €112 as well as LVEB La Rose valued at €88 before exiting the shop. Zomant's solicitor Monica Roche told the court her client had come forward for the offence by phoning gardai after his appearance on Crimecall.

Judge Durcan said this was in her client's favour. Zomant, who pleaded guilty to the theft, also handed over €200 compensation in court for the pharmacy.

Ms Roche said her client had not committed any offence since February 2019.

She told Judge Durcan that Zomant is originally from Romania and is a father of six children, four of whom are adults.

Judge Durcan said he should show responsibility to his children.

"He has four convictions for the same thing," he added.

The judge fixed bail terms in the event of an appeal by Zomant against the prison term to the circuit court.

He adjourned the approval of an independent surety for Zomant to secure bail to today so that gardai can satisfy themselves as to the identity of the independent surety.

Zomant was then led away by gardai to begin his prison sentence.

Herald